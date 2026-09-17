Periyar’s Legacy Continues to Guide Equality and Self-Respect: Aadhav Arjuna

Chennai:

Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday paid tribute to social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy on his 148th birth anniversary, recalling his contributions to equality, self-respect and social justice.

In a statement, Aadhav Arjuna said the first Self-Respect Conference held at Chengalpattu had declared that the idea of people being superior or inferior by birth must be rejected. He said Periyar propagated this principle of equality throughout his life and served as a guiding light for people to live with dignity and self-respect.

He described Periyar as a leader who took the idea of equality to the masses and fought for social justice. He also recalled Periyar’s advocacy of women’s liberation and opposition to Hindi linguistic dominance.

Aadhav Arjuna further said Periyar’s principles continue to guide society against caste and religious majoritarianism. He called upon people to commit themselves to secularism and social justice without compromise. Later, he paid floral tributes to Periyar by garlanding his statue and portrait on Anna Salai.