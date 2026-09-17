Maharaja to get Hollywood remake, Matthew McConaughey in talks

Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Maharaja is set to receive a Hollywood remake after the Tamil thriller attracted international attention, particularly following its successful run in China and on OTT platforms.

Producer Sudhan Sundaram has confirmed that the makers were approached by a Hollywood agency for the remake rights. The agency is now working to set up the project with an A-list actor, with production expected to begin next year.

There has been speculation that Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey could play the role originally portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi. However, Sundaram said the agency would have to officially confirm the cast and studio, adding that McConaughey could be among the actors being considered.

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja follows a barber whose complaint about a missing dustbin leads to a disturbing chain of events. Vijay Sethupathi played the lead role, while Anurag Kashyap appeared as the antagonist and Sanchana Namidass played Vijay’s daughter.