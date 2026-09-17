AIIMS Madurai OPD Services to Begin From January 2027

Chennai, Sept 17:

The Centre has informed the Madras High Court that full-fledged outpatient department (OPD) services at AIIMS Madurai will commence from January 1, 2027.

The Centre told the court that necessary arrangements are currently being made to make the OPD block operational from the beginning of next year.

The development comes amid the long wait for the full-fledged AIIMS Madurai facility at Thoppur. The institute is currently functioning from a temporary campus, while the permanent hospital is being developed.