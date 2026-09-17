Chennai’s Second Airport: Government Explores New Location

Chennai, Sept 17:

The Tamil Nadu government is exploring alternative locations for Chennai’s proposed second airport after the Parandur project was dropped. Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district has emerged as the main location under consideration, while Manallur near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district is also being examined.

Cheyyur is being considered partly because around 623 acres of land is already available with the government, besides about 300 acres of poramboke land. This could reduce the need for fresh land acquisition. The location is around 90 km from Chennai.

Manallur is another option for which the government has sought a preliminary feasibility assessment from the Airports Authority of India. However, its proximity to Pulicat Lake could pose environmental concerns, officials said.

No final decision has been taken yet. The Airports Authority of India’s feasibility assessment, along with factors such as land availability, environmental impact and connectivity, will be considered before the new site is finalised.

Meanwhile, the government is also considering returning land acquired for the earlier Parandur proposal to the original owners. The existing Chennai airport is expected to face capacity constraints in the coming years, adding urgency to the search for a second airport location.