‘US involvement in Pak affairs no surprise for anyone’

Following the recent remarks by US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, regarding the US ‘hand’ in toppling former PM Imran Khan’s government, experts believe that US involvement in the affairs of Pakistan is no surprise for anyone.

In a recent hearing at the State Department, Donald Lu was asked about the Cipher Case accusing him of using his influence to remove the then-sitting Pakistani Minister Imran Khan.

Lu categorically rejected the claim by Imran Khan, his political party and his supporters, stating that the details of the cipher are not accurate and that the cipher does not accuse him personally or the United States government of taking steps against Imran Khan and his government.

Analysts, experts and think tanks believe it is a tailored truth of the United States and a blatant lie for Pakistan.

However, Lu’s statement has failed to satisfy many analysts and experts, who termed it the “Truth of the United States”, emphasising that Washington’s involvement in Pakistani politics, its policy-making and its decision-making are no surprise for anyone.

Analysts also believe that the United States had a strong role to play in the toppling of Imran Khan’s government as well as the US has done by involving itself in toppling governments in many other countries.

“Donald Lu’s statement was celebrated by the PML-N government. But it is a fact that US has toppled governments around the world”, said Naveed Hussain, Chief Editor of Express Tribune.

“In 2016, the US tried to change governments in 72 countries during the Cold War. Some of its efforts were successful and others were not. And its own newspaper The Washington Post revealed about it,” he added.

Hussain added that the audience present in the US State Department, who gave it back to Lu when he tried to label Imran Khan a liar, was not even buying Lu’s statement.

“When Donald Lu tried to call Imran Khan a liar and propagandist; people present at the State Department countered Lu by calling him a liar. This is how weak the US truth is,” said Hussain.

Ayaz Khan, senior journalist and group editor of a leading daily newspaper said everyone is well aware of America’s history of building and overthrowing governments.