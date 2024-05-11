Scientists decode early metabolic changes that lead to autism

The team from the University of California-San Diego discovered that a small number of biochemical pathways are responsible for the majority of these changes that lead to ASD — a developmental disorder characterised by difficulties in socialising and communication, as well as repetitive and/or restrictive behaviours.

“At birth, the physical appearance and behaviour of a child who will develop autism over the next few years are indistinguishable from that of a neurotypical child. Indeed, in most cases the fate of the child with regard to autism is not set at birth,” said Robert Naviaux, Professor in the Departments of Medicine, Pediatrics and Pathology at the varsity’s School of Medicine.