Already returned Rs 17,000 crore to victims of corruption”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is seeking legal advice on how to return the money to the people that has been “looted in corruption”, adding that already Rs 17,000 crore has been returned to victims of corruption.

In an exclusive interview with the Republic, the Prime Minister informed that another Rs 1.25 lakh crore of seized money can be returned to the victims

“In Kerala, there is a big cooperative bank scam. These are controlled by communists. The money belonged to the middle class and the poor. I attached the property of the politicians involved in this. I am taking legal advice on this but in many cases, we get the trail of who paid whom. We have already given Rs 17,000 crore of looted money to the victims of corruption,” the Prime Minister said.