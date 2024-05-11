Kejriwal’s interim bail will have bearing on LS poll results: Kerala CM

After the Supreme Court on Friday granted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interim bail till June 1, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the verdict will have a bearing on the results of the Lok Sabha elections presently underway in the country.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo — who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam — must surrender before the Tihar Jail authorities by June 2. The final round of the seven-phase elections is scheduled for June 1, while the results will be out on June 4.

“The interim bail to Kejriwal is a rude jolt to the BJP. This verdict is going to have a huge impact as the BJP is trying everything to destroy democratic values to hang on to power. They showed it by putting Kejriwal in jail on the eve of Lok Sabha polls,” CM Vijayan said in a statement issued by his office.