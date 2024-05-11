We have to save country from dictatorship”: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to the public to unite against “dictatorship” and said that he is fighting “with everything that he has.”

“Our country is more than 4,000 years old. But whenever anyone tried to impose dictatorship on this country, people never tolerated it. Today the country is passing through a period of dictatorship. I am fighting against it,” he said while addressing his supporters.

Kejriwal addressed the supporters enroute to his official residence on Friday after he was released from Tihar Jail.

“I want to thank all of you. Crores and crores of people across the country prayed for me. I want to thank the Supreme Court because of whom I’m standing here with you. I just have one request to make with all of you we should together save the country from dictatorship. I’m fighting and protesting against dictatorship with everything I have. But the 140 crore people have to fight against dictatorship,” Kejriwal said while addressing the supporters on Friday.