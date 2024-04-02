Rohan Bopanna wins Miami title with Ebdon

Ace Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna added another chapter to his illustrious career by rewriting his own record as the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion, alongside his Australian partner Matt Ebden, after clinching the men’s doubles crown at the Miami Open. In a thrilling final at the Hard Rock Stadium, the 44-year-old Bopanna and Ebden displayed their resilience and skill, rallying from a set down to secure a sensational 6-7(3), 6-3, 10-6 victory over Croatia’s Ivan Dodig and American Austin Krajicek on Saturday.Surpassing his own record set last year at the Indian Wells title triumph, Bopanna’s win at the Miami Open not only reclaimed the top spot in the doubles ranking but also marked his remarkable consistency and longevity in the sport.