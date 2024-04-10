Baloch activists condemn Khuzdar blast as genocide

The recent explosion in Khuzdar’s market in Balochistan has sparked widespread concern and condemnation. Baloch activists have unequivocally labelled the incident as yet another tragic chapter in what they perceive as an ongoing genocide against the Baloch people. Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch criticised the Pakistani government for its failure to maintain law and order situation in Balochistan. She accused the government of allowing criminal groups to operate in the region. In a post on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, “The bomb blast in Khuzdar on the occasion of Eid and in the month of Ramadan is a continuation of the incidents of Baloch genocide. The state has allowed criminal gangs and individuals to play bloodbaths on Baloch land, but the Baloch will continue to resist this immunity and monopoly.”

Khuzdar, Apr 10: