US President Joe Biden has labelled two of his QUAD partners, India and Japan, and two of his adversaries, Russia and China, as “xenophobic” nations, claiming that none of these countries, unlike the United States, welcome immigrants. “This election is about liberty, America, and democracy. That’s why I bady need you. You and many others have contributed to the growth of our economy. Why? “Because we welcome immigrants,” Biden said.

We look to the reason—look, think about it. Why is China’s economy stalling so badly? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they are xenophobic. Biden, the Democratic Party’s candidate, stated that they do not want immigrants.Bimmigration is a hot topic in the upcoming presidential election on November 5, when Biden will face former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party’s presumptive candidate.

Their nominations will be confirmed during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.”Immigrants are what give us strength. This is not a joke. That’s not hyperbole, because we have an influx of workers who want to be here and contribute,” the president said at the Democratic Party fundraising event. India and Japan are members of QUAD, a four-member strategic security dialogue that includes the United States and Australia.