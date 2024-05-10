Stunning show by Gill & Sudharshan, GT makes 231 against CSK

In a high-octane encounter at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Titans have set a daunting target of 232 runs for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to chase down, thanks to a remarkable batting display from their openers.

Gill and Sudharshan, the dynamic duo at the top of the Gujarat Titans’ batting order, turned on the style from the outset, sending the CSK bowlers on a leather hunt. Their partnership of 210 runs for the opening wicket laid the foundation for Gujarat’s imposing total.

Both Gill and Sudharshan showcased their class and power-hitting prowess, peppering the boundaries and dispatching the ball into the stands with ease. Their centuries—104 for Gill and 103 for Sudharshan—propelled the Titans to a commanding position, leaving the CSK bowlers grasping for answers.

While the Gujarat Titans’ batting juggernaut seemed unstoppable, there were a few bright spots for the CSK bowling attack. Deshpande emerged as the lone warrior, managing to pick up two crucial wickets while conceding just 34 runs. However, his efforts were overshadowed by the relentless onslaught from the Titans’ batsmen.

Simarjeet Singh, on the other hand, endured a torrid time with the ball, conceding 60 runs in his four overs. His expensive spell added to CSK’s woes as they faced an uphill task in their pursuit of the mammoth target set by Gujarat.

With the stage set for a thrilling run chase, the pressure is now squarely on the CSK batsmen to deliver a remarkable performance of their own. The task ahead is undoubtedly daunting, but if there’s one thing the IPL is known for, it’s delivering nail-biting encounters till the very end.