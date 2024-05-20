Cong didn’t revoke Article 370 for appeasement’s sake: Amit Shah



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday attacked the Congress, saying the party did not revoke Article 370, which allowed special status to Jammu and Kashmir, for the sake of appeasement politics.

Addressing an election rally here, Shah reiterated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India and “we will take it back”.

The senior BJP leader also attacked the Congress on the Ram temple issue, saying its top leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi did not take part in the temple’s consecration ceremony to please the party’s minority vote bank.

Targeting the Congress on Kashmir, he said “For appeasement politics, they did not revoke Article 370.” The Congress did not revoke the article despite a rise in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.