PM Modi: ‘Biggest accusation I have faced is owning 250 pairs of clothes’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was never against minorities and maintained that he will continue to oppose Congress’s vote-bank politics. Congress is turning away the decision of “constitution-makers of India” on religion-based reservation, said PM Modi in an interview with PTI Videos late Sunday.

“I have not spoken a word against minorities. I am speaking against the vote bank politics of Congress. I am speaking on the Congress working against the Constitution,” PM Modi told the news agency.

Alleging that Congress is working against the true spirit of the Constitution of India, PM Modi said it is his responsibility to expose the grand old party’s motives in advocating for reservations based on religion.“The Constitution makers of India, including Babasaheb Ambedkar and Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru, decided that reservation will not be given on the basis of religion. Now that you are turning away from that, it is my responsibility to expose them. BJP is never against the minority,” he said.