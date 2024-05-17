Ballot battle

The BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has campaigned vigorously on its track record of economic reforms, infrastructure development, and national security. Modi’s charismatic leadership and the party’s well-oiled electoral machinery have been pivotal in maintaining its stronghold across various states. The party’s narrative hinges on promises of continued growth, stability, and a robust national identity.

Conversely, the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, has focused on countering the BJP’s narrative with pledges aimed at social justice, economic equality, and inclusive development. Highlighting issues such as unemployment, agrarian distress, and the erosion of democratic institutions, the Congress seeks to present itself as a viable alternative capable of addressing the diverse needs of India’s populace. Gandhi’s emphasis on the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme, which promises a minimum income guarantee, underscores the party’s commitment to uplift the economically disadvantaged.