Sri Sankara TV to host Bhakthi Utsavam in Chennai

Sri Sankara TV will organise the fifth edition of Bhakthi Utsavam 2026, a five-day spiritual and cultural festival, at Vani Mahal, T. Nagar, from October 20 to 24. Themed “Kalyaname Vaibhogame – Celebrating the Devotion of Devotees,” the festival will celebrate Sanatana Dharma through spiritual discourses, devotional music and classical dance performances. The programmes will begin at 4 pm every day.

The festival will feature discourses by spiritual speakers, including Velukkudi U. Ve. Krishnan Swamigal, U. Ve. Dushyanth Sridhar and Desa Mangaiyarkarasi. Namasankeerthanam, traditional devotional music and dance dramas depicting episodes from Hindu scriptures and Puranas, including Sri Valli Kalyanam, Sri Andal Kalyanam and Meenakshi Kalyanam, will be among the highlights.

The festival aims to promote India’s spiritual heritage and preserve traditional values through performances and discourses that appeal to audiences across generations. Sri Sankara TV said Bhakthi Utsavam would bring together spiritual exponents, artists, devotees and families for a celebration of faith, devotion and Indian culture.