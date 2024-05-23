Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised for dehydration

Reportedly, the actor was in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium to watch Qualifier 1 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) yesterday, after which he reportedly suffered heatstroke symptoms like dehydration.

He was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad in the afternoon today. He was given primary treatment and discharged, media reports stated.

“The actor was suffering from dehydration amid a high temperature of 45-degree Celcius in Ahmedabad. He is under medical observation although his health is stable. Security has been tightened around the hospital.” sources said.