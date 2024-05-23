INDIA bloc doesn’t have any leader who can become PM: Amit Shah

While addressing a rally at Ghatal, Shah said the INDIA bloc leaders just want their dynasty to move ahead and “neither have any leaders to lead the country nor have any intention for the development of the nation.”

Shah, while referring to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir said “PoK is part of India and we will take it”.

“The INDI alliance doesn’t have any leaders. The INDI alliance wants five PMs in five years. The INDI alliances neither have leaders nor have any intention for the development of the nation,” he said.