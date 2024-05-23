Car accident in Pune: Juvenile’s father, two pub employees sent to police custody

The teenage boy’s father, a real estate developer, and employees of Black Club pub Nitesh Shevani and Jayesh Gavkar, were produced before additional sessions judge S P Ponkshe.

The boy, before the accident, had allegedly consumed alcohol at the pub.

Police registered a case against the teenager’s father under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owner and employees of two bars which the boy had visited before Sunday’s accident for `serving alcohol to an underage person.’

Section 75 deals with “willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses,” while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.