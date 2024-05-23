Home > News > National > National security of…

National security of paramount importance says SC sets aside HC order granting bail to suspected PFI

The apex court said it was satisfied with the charge sheet filed in the case and material and documents relied upon by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that there were reasonable grounds for believing that the accusations against them were “prima facie true”.

By – PTIUpdate: 2024-05-22 16:00 GMT

Supreme court of India

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a verdict of the Madras High Court which had granted bail to eight alleged PFI members and office bearers, saying national security is always of “paramount importance” and any act aiding terrorist activity is liable to be restricted.

The apex court said it was satisfied with the charge sheet filed in the case and material and documents relied upon by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that there were reasonable grounds for believing that the accusations against them were “prima facie true”.

The top court delivered its verdict on NIA’s appeal against the high court’s October 19 last year verdict granting bail to these eight accused, who are alleged to be members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in a case registered under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.