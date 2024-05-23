In a historic moment for Indian cinema, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light has broken barriers by becoming the first Indian film to compete at the Cannes Film Festival’s main competition section in over three decades. This monumental achievement places Indian filmmaking back on the global stage, showcasing its vibrant storytelling and cinematic prowess to the world.

Going head-to-head with renowned filmmakers like France Ford Cola and David Rohan, “All We Imagine As Light” promises to captivate audiences with its unique narrative and rich cultural tapestry. The film’s inclusion in such a prestigious category is a testament to Kapadia’s vision and the talent of the entire cast and crew.

Adding to the celebration are the stellar performances of award-winning actors Kani Kusruthi, Divya Praba, and Chaya Kadam, who have each left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with their exceptional portrayals. Joining them is Hridhu Haroon, representing the vibrant world of Kollywood, as he takes on a prominent role in this groundbreaking film.

The trailer of “All We Imagine As Light” has already garnered immense popularity on the international circuit, generating buzz and anticipation among cinephiles worldwide. Hridhu Haroon, no stranger to the spotlight, brings his talent and versatility to the forefront, following his notable roles in Tamil films such as Brinda master’s “THUGS” and Santhosh Sivan’s “Mumbaikar,” as well as the hit Amazon web series “Crash Course” alongside Vijay Sethupathy.

In addition to his impressive body of work, Hridhu has recently completed projects under the mentorship of acclaimed filmmakers like Vetrimaran and the Malayalam sensation Mustafa, known for his directorial debut “Kapela.” With each role, Hridhu continues to push boundaries and elevate the standard of acting in Indian cinema.

As “All We Imagine As Light” prepares to dazzle audiences at Cannes, it not only represents a milestone for Indian filmmaking but also serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring filmmakers and actors across the country.