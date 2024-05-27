First look of Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar is out

Popular actor Karthi has teamed up with director Nalan Kumarasamy for his 26th film, titled “Vaa Vaathiyaar.” The first look poster of the film was unveiled on Saturday, coinciding with Karthi’s birthday, generating excitement among fans and cinephiles.

“Vaa Vaathiyaar” features Krithi Shetty as the female lead, with seasoned actors Sathyaraj and Rajkiran playing significant roles. The film’s plot reportedly centers around a devout fan of the legendary actor MGR, who raises his grandson as if he were a reincarnation of the iconic star.

The film’s music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, marking his third collaboration with Nalan Kumarasamy following the critically acclaimed “Soodhu Kavvum” (2013) and “Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum” (2016). The technical team also includes renowned cinematographer George C Williams and editor Vetre Krishnan. The project is being produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner of Studio Green Productions.

While the first look poster has been released, details about the film’s plot and release date remain under wraps. Fans are eagerly anticipating more information about “Vaa Vaathiyaar,” which promises to be an engaging addition to Karthi’s diverse filmography.

Karthi was last seen in Raju Murugan’s Japan.