Parking’s screenplay added to Academy library

Ramkumar Balakrishnan’s Harish Kalyan, MS Bhaskar and Indhuja Ravichandran-starrer Parking, a gripping drama that explores the complexities of human relationships, was released last year in December and was a massive hit. The Tamil film, known for its compelling narrative and stellar performances, has now found a place among great screenplays from across the world at the Academy’s library.

Producer of Parking, KS Sinish took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a screengrab of the mail he received from the Academy. It reads, “We here in the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences are interested in acquiring a copy of the screenplay PARKING for the Permanent Core Collection.” The mail states how the screenplay can now be accessed by students, filmmakers and writers for research.