Modi’s use of AA23 theme highlights Allu Arjun’s Pan-India impact

Primw Minister Narendra Modi using the theme music of AA23 in a social media post has once again spotlighted the massive cultural reach of Allu Arjun.

Even before its release, AA23 has generated nationwide buzz, with its music already entering mainstream conversations. The moment reflects how Allu Arjun’s popularity goes beyond cinema, resonating across regions and audiences.

Known for setting trends long before the “Pan-India” wave, Allu Arjun continues to command unmatched anticipation, reinforcing his status as one of India’s most influential stars.