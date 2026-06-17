Viralimalai seat declared vacant after Vijayabaskar’s resignation

Chennai, June 17:

The Viralimalai constituency Assembly seat has officially been declared vacant following the resignation of its sitting Member of Legislative Assembly.

The development comes after C. Vijayabaskar, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA representing the constituency, submitted his resignation from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

According to reports, Vijayabaskar’s resignation was accepted on the same day by the Speaker of the Assembly. Following the acceptance, the seat was formally notified as vacant, bringing an immediate administrative and electoral update to the state’s legislative map.

The decision has led to an increase in the number of vacant seats in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. With the addition of the Viralimalai constituency, the total number of vacant Assembly seats in the state has now risen to six. This change is expected to have implications for future by-election planning and party-level strategies.

The declaration of vacancy also sets the stage for a potential by-election in the constituency, depending on the Election Commission’s schedule and guidelines. Political observers note that the vacancy could trigger renewed competition among major parties, particularly in a politically significant region like Pudukkottai district.

Further administrative steps are expected in the coming days as the state machinery updates official records and prepares for the procedural requirements associated with the vacant seat.

The development marks another shift in Tamil Nadu’s evolving legislative landscape ahead of upcoming political activities.