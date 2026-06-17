Actor-director JSK Satish Kumar injured during shoot

JSK Satish Kumar was injured while filming a high-intensity action sequence for his upcoming film. Despite all safety precautions being in place, the actor sustained a head injury during the stunt.

He was immediately given first aid and underwent medical evaluation. Doctors have advised him to take complete bed rest for at least two weeks to ensure full recovery.

The film, directed by Sai Srinivas, has temporarily paused its shooting schedule. The cast includes Pavel Navageethan, Chandini Tamilarasan, and others.

Sources close to the team confirmed that JSK Satish Kumar is recovering well, and the crew has extended their wishes for his speedy recovery.