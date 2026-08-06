Manikandan’s next titled Makkal Kaavalan

Actor Manikandan’s upcoming film has been officially titled Makkal Kaavalan, with Pa Ranjith backing the project under his Neelam Studios banner. The first look reveals Manikandan as a police officer standing amid fiery chaos, hinting at an intense and socially driven narrative.

Directed by debutant Santhosh Kumar, the film is described as a gripping action drama rooted in cultural conflicts and systemic inequalities. It follows an honest man navigating a corrupt system, ultimately rising as an unexpected leader while trying to uphold his integrity.

The ensemble cast includes Vaagai Chandrasekar, A Venkatesh, Sabumon Abdusamad, Divya Sripada, Lallu, and others. The technical crew features music by Nivas K Prasanna, cinematography by Pratheepan Selvaratnam, editing by Arul Moses, and stunts by Don Ashok.

With its strong theme and grounded storytelling, Makkal Kaavalan promises to be a powerful and timely addition to Manikandan’s filmography.