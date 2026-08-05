Rashmika Mandanna confirms hip injury

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has confirmed that she suffered a tendon detachment in her right hip while shooting for her upcoming film “Mysaa”, saying it is her third injury in a row.

Mandanna on Monday evening shared a detailed health update on Instagram, explaining the nature of the injury. The post came days after there were reports stating that the actor has been advised six weeks of complete rest and a structured rehabilitation programme.

“Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well… Sorry I’ve been MIA but hieeee! I’m hereeee!

“It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine..” she wrote.

The actor said one of the tendons connecting her right hip to her leg had detached during the filming of a dance sequence for “Mysaa”.

“But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher) so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for ‘Mysaa’.. my god that’s the most aggressive film I’ve ever done for sure!” she added.

The actor, however, reassured fans that she was recovering well.

“It hurts but it’s not unbearable or something.. so ya that’s that.. and I feel like this is god saying you’ll never take a break if it’s left to you so here.. let me do it for you!” she said.

Mandanna described the injury as a “freak accident” and said she was making the most of her forced break by solving puzzles.