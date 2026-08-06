Vishwanath And Sons trailer set for August 7

The makers of Vishwanath And Sons, starring Suriya, have officially announced that the film’s trailer will be unveiled on August 7, ahead of its theatrical release on August 14. The announcement has heightened anticipation for the film, which promises a mix of emotion and unconventional storytelling.

The film features Suriya as a wealthy single father, with Mamitha Baiju playing a younger employee who develops feelings for him, hinting at a layered intergenerational romance. The cast also includes Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon—marking her return to Tamil cinema after nearly 25 years—alongside seasoned performers like Nassar, Sudha, Raghu Babu, Kaali Venkat, and George Maryan, among others.

Backed by producers Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the film features music by GV Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Nimish Ravi and editing by Navin Nooli. With its intriguing premise and strong ensemble, Vishwanath And Sons is shaping up to be a compelling emotional drama to watch out for.