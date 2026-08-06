Metro Phase II stretch nears launch; 1,000 E-Buses planned: FM

Chennai, Aug 6:

The initial stretch of the Chennai Metro Phase II project, connecting Poonamallee Bypass and Porur Junction, will be opened to the public shortly, the Tamil Nadu government announced on Wednesday, while also unveiling plans to induct 1,000 new air-conditioned electric buses for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

Presenting the 2026–27 State Budget, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the 118.9 km Chennai Metro Phase II project, being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 63,246 crore, is progressing at a fast pace. The first 14.64 km stretch, comprising 11 stations from Poonamallee Bypass to Porur Junction with connectivity to the existing Vadapalani station, is set to be commissioned soon.

The government is also pursuing early approval from the Union government for three new metro corridors—Chennai Airport to Kilambakkam, Koyambedu to Pattabiram via Avadi, and Poonamallee to Sunguvarchathiram via Sriperumbudur. In addition, a joint proposal is being advanced with the Centre and the Karnataka government to extend metro connectivity from Hosur in Krishnagiri district to Bommasandra in Karnataka.

To strengthen public transport, the Budget proposes the induction of 1,000 AC electric buses into the MTC fleet under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model during the current financial year. A sum of Rs 500 crore has been allocated in the Revised Budget Estimates for upgrading electrical and mechanical infrastructure at bus depots to support the new fleet.

Overall, the Transport Department has been allocated Rs 13,561 crore. This includes Rs 7,675 crore as subsidy to State Transport Undertakings, Rs 2,650 crore towards performance gap funding, and Rs 1,005 crore as share capital assistance, underscoring the government’s focus on modernising and expanding urban mobility.