Moodar Koodam 2 first look unveiled

The makers of Moodar Koodam 2 have officially released the film’s first look, offering a glimpse into the quirky and chaotic world of the much-awaited sequel. The film continues the legacy of the 2013 cult action-comedy, with Naveen Hidayath returning as writer, director, producer, and lead actor.

Reprising their roles from the original are Sendrayan, Oviya, Jayaprakash, along with Kuberan and Rajaj. The sequel is said to blend action, comedy, and fantasy elements, promising a fresh yet nostalgic cinematic experience.

On the technical front, the film features music by Amrish and Natrajan Sankaran, with lyrics penned by Yugabharathi. Cinematography is handled by Sooraj Nallusaami, editing by Athiappan Siva, and action choreography by Mahesh Mathew. The film is produced by Samkit Bohra and Kamal Bohra under the Grandel Pictures banner.

With its unique tone and returning cast, Moodar Koodam 2 is shaping up to be an entertaining sequel that builds on the charm of the original.