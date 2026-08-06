Bro Code renamed Bro Club after legal hurdles

Actor-producer Ravi Mohan has officially retitled his upcoming film Bro Code as Bro Club, choosing to sidestep ongoing legal complications surrounding the original name. Directed by Karthik Yogi, the film had faced a trademark dispute, prompting the makers to opt for a smoother path forward.

The film stars Ravi Mohan alongside SJ Suryah and marks the Tamil debut of Arjun Ashokan. The ensemble also includes Shraddha Srinath, Gouri Priya, Malavika Manoj, Upendra Limaye, and Aishwarya Raj.

Backed by composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar, cinematographer Kalaiselvan Sivaji, and editor Pradeep E Ragav, Bro Club is shaping up as a lively entertainer about friendship and relationships. With filming progressing steadily, the project now moves ahead with a fresh title and renewed momentum.