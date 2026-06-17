945 special buses to clear weekend rush announced

Chennai, June 17:

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has announced the operation of 945 special buses across the state to manage the surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming weekend holidays.

According to officials, special services will run from Chennai to major destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Salem, and Kanyakumari.

On Friday, around 350 buses will be operated, followed by 365 buses on Saturday from key terminals like Kilambakkam.

Additionally, services from Koyambedu will connect passengers to places such as Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru. Around 100 buses will also operate from cities like Coimbatore, Erode, and Tiruppur, along with 20 buses from Madhavaram.

To facilitate return travel on Sunday, authorities have planned additional buses from various hometowns back to Chennai and Bengaluru, based on passenger demand.