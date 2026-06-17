Vaiko meets CM Vijay amid political buzz over MDMK’s possible shift towards TVK

Chennai, June 17:

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu witnessed fresh speculation on June 17 as Vaiko, General Secretary of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), met Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat, ahead of the upcoming Assembly session scheduled to begin tomorrow.

The meeting has drawn significant political attention as it comes at a crucial time when parties are reassessing their alignments following the formation of the new government led by Vijay. The discussion is being seen as part of a broader round of consultations between the Chief Minister and leaders of various political parties in the state.

MDMK, which was earlier part of the DMK-led alliance, had contested the recent elections with limited seat-sharing arrangements. The party won two seats, but internal dissatisfaction reportedly emerged over alliance dynamics and electoral positioning. While party leadership had initially attempted to maintain unity within the alliance framework, recent developments have indicated shifting political signals.

The meeting between Vaiko and the Chief Minister is particularly significant as it follows earlier interactions between senior MDMK leaders and the ruling leadership. Vaiko had already met Vijay shortly after the new government assumed office, and his son and MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko had also held discussions with the Chief Minister.

Adding to the political intrigue, a recent meeting between State Minister Aadhav Arjuna and Vaiko at his residence in Chennai further fuelled speculation about ongoing negotiations and political realignments.

Reports suggest that MDMK is expected to announce its official political stance on June 27, which has intensified interest in its current engagements. Observers believe the party is weighing its options carefully amid changing political equations in Tamil Nadu, where several regional and national parties are reassessing their positions following the change in government.

The situation is further complicated by indications that multiple parties, including some former alliance partners of the DMK, are showing varying degrees of openness toward the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. This has led to speculation about a possible realignment in state politics, although no formal announcement has been made by MDMK regarding any shift.

With the Assembly session set to begin tomorrow, the timing of Vaiko’s meeting with the Chief Minister has added political significance. Analysts say the discussions could influence both legislative cooperation and future alliance strategies in the evolving political scenario.