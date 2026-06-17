Child murder case: Kovai Special Court convicts mother & lover

Coimbatore, June 17:

A special court in Coimbatore has convicted a woman and her lover for the murder of her six-year-old son, who was subjected to repeated abuse and fatal assault in a 2020 incident that shocked the region.

According to court proceedings, Special Court Judge Vivekanandan found Divya (32) and her partner Rajadurai (35) guilty in the case. The court has announced that the quantum of punishment will be delivered on June 22.

The prosecution stated that Divya, a resident of Kovilmedu in Saibaba Colony, was living separately from her husband with her two children—six-year-old Abhishek and his younger sister.

She was employed at a local cardboard box manufacturing unit when she developed a relationship with Rajadurai, a driver from the same area.

Investigators alleged that the couple saw the children as an obstacle to their relationship and repeatedly subjected them to physical abuse.

The boy, Abhishek, was reportedly the primary victim of sustained violence, which continued over a period of time.

On April 19, 2020, the prosecution said, the accused assaulted the child with a stick near a shop in the locality.

Witnesses reportedly intervened after noticing the attack, but the child later collapsed. He died while being transported to a hospital in a 108 ambulance.

Following the incident, the Saibaba Colony Police Station registered a murder case and arrested both accused.

The case was later tried in a special court dealing with offences against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

During the trial, it was also revealed that the child had previously informed his father about the abuse and had reportedly pleaded to be rescued.

The father had assured him that he would take him and his sister away once their new home was ready.

The prosecution, led by Public Prosecutor Balasubramaniam, presented evidence that led to the conviction of both accused. After reviewing the materials and witness testimonies, the court found them guilty. The final sentencing is scheduled to be pronounced on June 22.