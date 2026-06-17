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Wednesday, June 17, 2026
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ENTERTAINMENT

Swasika’s Selvi Character Revealed from Nooru Saami

NT BureauBy No Comments
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Swasika has been introduced as Selvi in the upcoming film Nooru Saami, starring Vijay Antony in the lead role.

The makers unveiled a new poster showcasing her character, hinting at an emotional journey in this family drama directed by Sasi. The film is described as a “family biopic” based on real-life incidents.

Nooru Saami marks the reunion of Vijay Antony and Sasi after their blockbuster Pichaikkaran. The story revolves around the bond between a mother and son, while also introducing Ajay Dishan in a key role.

With its theatrical release set for June 19, the film has generated strong anticipation among audiences.

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