Swasika’s Selvi Character Revealed from Nooru Saami

Swasika has been introduced as Selvi in the upcoming film Nooru Saami, starring Vijay Antony in the lead role.

The makers unveiled a new poster showcasing her character, hinting at an emotional journey in this family drama directed by Sasi. The film is described as a “family biopic” based on real-life incidents.

Nooru Saami marks the reunion of Vijay Antony and Sasi after their blockbuster Pichaikkaran. The story revolves around the bond between a mother and son, while also introducing Ajay Dishan in a key role.

With its theatrical release set for June 19, the film has generated strong anticipation among audiences.