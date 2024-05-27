Annamalai calls Jaya ‘Hindutva leader’, Sasikala hits back

In a recent interview with PTI, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai lauded former Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa as a superior Hindutva leader, stating she was unparalleled in her display of Hindu identity among Tamil Nadu’s political leaders. Annamalai emphasized that the BJP would not play second fiddle to any political party in the state, noting the potential for the BJP to fill the ideological void left by AIADMK’s drift from Hindutva following Jayalalithaa’s passing.

“Till Jayalalithaa ji was alive, she was a far superior Hindutva leader than anybody in Tamil Nadu. Pre-2014, when you have a party like the BJP and Jayalalithaa as a leader, the natural choice of a Hindu voter would be Jayalalithaa, who displayed her Hindu identity openly,” Annamalai remarked. He suggested that her strong Hindutva stance attracted Hindu voters, and her leadership created a significant following that the BJP now aims to capture.

Reacting to these statements, VK Sasikala, a close aide of Jayalalithaa, issued a sharp rebuttal, criticizing Annamalai’s interpretation of Jayalalithaa’s legacy. Sasikala contended that Annamalai’s remarks demonstrate a lack of understanding of the former Chief Minister’s inclusive leadership and broad appeal.

“These remarks by Annamalai go on to show his ignorance and misunderstanding about Jayalalithaa,” Sasikala stated. “No one can confine a people’s leader like Jayalalithaa in any kind of narrow circle.