Stalin criticizes BJP-led NDA govt

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took a strong stance against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, criticizing their persistent attacks on the ruling DMK. Speaking on Sunday, DMK president Stalin reaffirmed his party’s commitment to social justice and religious harmony, asserting that the DMK’s principles stand in stark contrast to the rhetoric of their detractors.

“The bigoted politicians, who are against social justice, state rights, the marginalized, and the citizens of India, spew rage and attack the DMK wherever they address in India,” Stalin stated. He contended that the voices of these critics betray their fear of failure and the realization that a new India is emerging through the DMK-led coalition.

In a letter addressed to party members, Stalin condemned the spread of rumors about the DMK by these political opponents. “Their voices reveal they are trembling with the fear of failure. They can be seen lamenting the realization that a new India is about to emerge through the DMK-led coalition,” he wrote, encouraging his party to remain steadfast in their mission.

In anticipation of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Kalaignar M Karunanidhi on June 3, CM Stalin directed party functionaries to organize events focused on people’s welfare. He urged them to garland the portrait of Karunanidhi, distribute sweets, and provide welfare assistance to the people, emphasizing the importance of continuing the legacy of the DMK patriarch.

Expressing confidence in the future, Stalin declared that the victory of the INDIA opposition alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be dedicated to Karunanidhi.