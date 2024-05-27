Vaiko hospitalised after shoulder injury

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko has been hospitalized following a shoulder injury sustained during a fall at his home on Saturday night. The 80-year-old leader fractured his right shoulder after tripping and falling at his residence in Kalingapatti village, Tirunelveli district.

Durai Vaiko, MDMK Principal Secretary and Vaiko’s son, reported that the senior leader was injured and subsequently flown to Chennai for medical treatment. Vaiko, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, had traveled to Tirunelveli on May 25 to attend the wedding of MDMK Kanniyakumari District Secretary Vetrivel’s daughter.

Upon the advice of doctors, Vaiko was transported from Thoothukudi airport to Chennai on Sunday morning, where he was admitted to a hospital and underwent surgery for his shoulder injury.

“There is nothing to worry about,” Durai Vaiko reassured party cadres and supporters, indicating that the senior leader’s condition is stable following the medical procedure.

The news of Vaiko’s injury has garnered widespread concern among MDMK members and the broader political community, who are wishing him a speedy recovery.