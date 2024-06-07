Court extends Revanna”s SIT custody till June 10

Last week, the former Hassan MP was arrested by the Karnataka Police after he arrived at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport in the early hours of Friday. Revanna was taken into custody by a special investigation team (SIT) later.

The SIT probing the case, has sought the opinion of a panel of doctors at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Centre in Bengaluru on Revanna’s physical and psychological functioning.

On Wednesday, Revanna was taken to the A B Vajpayee Medical College Hospital (Bowring Hospital) in central Bengaluru. He was examined by a panel of six doctors for over four hours.

According to police sources, the examination was an effort to obtain the physical, psychological and sexual profile of the accused which can be used as evidence in the rape trials against him. “The potency test is not required in rape cases. This is a new analysis that can help the investigation,” a source said.