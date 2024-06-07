Kapil Sibal takes jibe at Modi

“He (PM Modi) said that God has sent him, and he is a form of God. How can a coalition happen with Gods? The coalition is stiched with humans, not Gods. How can a common minimum program happen with God it should be a common maximum program,” Sibal said.

On JDU Leader KC Tyagi’s statement that shortcomings in the ‘Agnipath’ scheme should be discussed in detail by NDA, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said that a lot of people are unsatisfied with this scheme.

“Dayalu Bhagwan’ should think about this and there should be discussions on this,” he said.

Kapil Sibal also mentioned that BJP tries to finish off its allies in every state.