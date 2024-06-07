Nitish’s JD(U) wants Agnipath scheme to be reviewed

JDU Senior Leader K.C. Tyagi on June 6 said that his party had offered unconditional support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA but wanted the shortcomings in the ‘Agnipath’ scheme to the discussed in detail.

A section of voters has been upset over the Agniveer scheme. Our party wants those shortcomings which have been questioned by the public to be discussed in detail and removed,” he said.

The Agnipath Scheme in the Indian Armed Forces is a scheme where selected candidates will be enrolled as Agniveers for a four-year period.