Rahul targets Modi over Stock Market crash

BJP leader Piyush Goyal, on the other hand, rebuffed Rahul Gandhi’s claims and accused him of instilling fear among the national and international investors.

“For the first time we noted that during the elections, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and the Finance Minister commented on the stock market. The Prime Minister said that the stock market is rising at a great speed. the Union Home Minister said that on June 4 the stock market will be on the rise and you all should invest and similar was said by the Finance Minister…Amit Shah says buy shares before June 4, 19 May PM Modi says the stock market will break records on June 4…” Rahul Gandhi said in a press conference.