Rahul targets Modi over Stock Market crash

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Narendra Modi and Amit Shah over the June 4 turbulence in the stock market when the results of the Lok Sabha election 2024 were announced. The Congress leader claimed that retail investors “lost 30 lakh crore rupees” on June 4 and went on to call it the “biggest scam in the history of the Indian stock market”.
BJP leader Piyush Goyal, on the other hand, rebuffed Rahul Gandhi’s claims and accused him of instilling fear among the national and international investors.
“For the first time we noted that during the elections, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and the Finance Minister commented on the stock market. The Prime Minister said that the stock market is rising at a great speed. the Union Home Minister said that on June 4 the stock market will be on the rise and you all should invest and similar was said by the Finance Minister…Amit Shah says buy shares before June 4, 19 May PM Modi says the stock market will break records on June 4…” Rahul Gandhi said in a press conference.