Constable who slapped Kangana arrested

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable who allegedly slapped newly-elected Mandi MP and actor Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport for “disrespecting farmers” has been arrested, sources said on Friday.

A police case was filed against the accused constable, Kulwinder Kaur, and she was also suspended after she allegedly slapped Ms Ranaut on Thursday. The actor was on the way to board a flight to Delhi when the incident happened.

The paramilitary security personnel said she was triggered by an old statement from Ms Ranaut.

“She gave a statement… that farmers are sitting there for ₹ 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement…,” she said, referring to the farmers’ protest in 2020 against the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

During the height of a nationwide agitation, Ms Ranaut had remarked in a social media post that an elderly woman at a protest site was being paid ₹ 100 to sit there. After facing widespread backlash, the actor deleted the post.

In a video, recorded by onlookers at the airport, the Mandi MP can be seen escorted to the security checkpoint where the incident occurred.

However, as she reaches the area, an argument breaks out and she is then escorted away. The video does not capture the alleged slap.