One lakh devotees to be served free meals during Meenakshi Amman Temple consecration

Madurai, Sept 16:

Elaborate arrangements have been made to provide free meals to around one lakh devotees attending the Maha Kumbabhishekam of the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on Thursday (September 17). The consecration is being held after 17 years and lakhs of devotees are expected to arrive in the city from various parts of Tamil Nadu.

The annadhanam will be served both in the morning and afternoon at the Sethupathi Higher Secondary School campus. Temporary kitchens have been set up at the venue, with more than 1,000 cooking staff engaged in preparing food. Extensive arrangements have also been made for devotees to sit and have their meals.

Security arrangements have been strengthened at the venue, with CCTV cameras installed to regulate the large gathering. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel have been deployed, while Food Safety Department officials are inspecting the arrangements to ensure the quality of the food. The Sethupathi school has also been given a three-day holiday in view of the annadhanam arrangements.

The district administration has made several other arrangements for the major event, including helplines and facilities for devotees. Special transport services have also been planned, with 285 special buses arranged for the temple consecration.