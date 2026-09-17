CM Vijay Returns to Chennai After Six-Day London Investment Visit

Chennai, Sept 16:

Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has returned to Chennai after completing his six-day visit to London to attract industrial investments to the State.

Vijay left for London on the night of September 10 as part of the State government’s efforts to attract fresh investments and create employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

During his visit, on September 12, Vijay visited the world-famous Silverstone motor racing circuit as part of his plans to explore the possibility of establishing a world-class motorsports city in Tamil Nadu.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, agreements involving investments of more than Rs.15,000 crore were signed during the visit. The projects are expected to generate employment opportunities for more than 10,000 people.