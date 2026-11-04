CM launches direct transfer incentive to sugarcane farmers

Chennai, Nov 4:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday launched the direct benefit disbursement of the special sugarcane incentive, crediting financial aid directly into the bank accounts of thousands of eligible sugarcane growers across the state.

Under the state government’s welfare initiative for the agricultural sector, the administration cleared the release of the special incentive amounting to Rs 709.50 per metric tonne for farmers who supplied sugarcane to cooperative, public, and private sugar mills. The electronic transfer ensures that farmers receive the additional financial buffer directly without intermediary delays.

Launching the digital payout from the Secretariat, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting agricultural livelihoods, enhancing cane production, and ensuring remunerative returns for ryots. Beneficiary accounts verified through mill crushing records and district agricultural committees were credited through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.