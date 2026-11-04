Palaruvi Express mows down wild tiger 

Tenkasi, Nov 4:

A wild tiger was killed in the early hours of Wednesday after being struck by an express passenger train along the forested interstate boundary near Sengottai in Tenkasi district.

The accident occurred around 2:30 AM on the railway track between Bhagavathipuram and Aryankavu railway stations, situated on the Tamil Nadu side of the border. The animal was reportedly crossing the tracks when it was hit by the Palakkad–Thoothukudi Palaruvi Express traversing the ghat corridor.

Following alerts from railway locomotive personnel, teams from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the location to secure the area and recover the carcass for post-mortem analysis. Forest and wildlife officials have initiated a joint inquiry with Southern Railway authorities into the incident and train speeds along the eco-sensitive interstate elephant and wildlife crossing corridor.