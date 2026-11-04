Madras HC rejects pleas of 4 cops in Ajith Kumar custodial death

Chennai, Nov 4:

The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petitions filed by four police personnel challenging their judicial remand in the custodial death case of temple security guard Ajith Kumar, directing the trial court to conclude the trial proceedings within nine months.

Justice Murugan rejected the pleas after examining the findings of the trial court, which noted serious allegations that the accused personnel had fabricated station records, manipulated General Diary entries, and destroyed mobile phones to conceal crucial evidence. The prosecution and CBI also submitted that former DSP Shanmugasundaram had attempted to broker a compromise with the victim’s parents using local political functionaries, alongside concerns over the withdrawal of witness protection for the deceased’s brother, Naveen Kumar.

While counsel for the police personnel argued that they had cooperated with investigators and previously secured protection from arrest, counsel representing the victim’s family strongly opposed the pleas, highlighting severe apprehensions of witness intimidation and trial disruption. Concurring with the objections and upholding the trial court’s remand order, the High Court dismissed all four petitions and mandated the time-bound completion of the trial within nine months.